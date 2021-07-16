Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Toofaan' review: Farhan Akhtar starrer is not just about boxing
Entertainment

'Toofaan' review: Farhan Akhtar starrer is not just about boxing

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 02:59 pm
'Toofaan' review: Farhan Akhtar starrer is not just about boxing
Farhan Akhtar shines in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofaan'

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial, Toofaan, has been released today on Amazon Prime Video, and Farhan Akhtar is outstanding in it. The storyline revolves around the journey of Akhtar's character from a local goon Ajju Bhai to boxing champion Aziz Ali. Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak, and Hussain Dalal also play pivotal roles in this 161-minute film. Read our review to know more.

In this article
Plot

What is the movie about?

The movie starts with Ali before a boxing match, and the next shot takes you to the beginning of his story. A local gangster, working for Jaffar Bhai, Ali shows interest in boxing after watching Muhammad Ali's videos; his doctor friend, Anannya Prabhu, inspires him to choose this path. Ali then meets his coach Nana Prabhu who names him Toofaan after his first win.

Story

A wrong decision ruins Ali's career

After Ali wins the state championship, Nana breaks all ties with Ali and Anannya after finding out about their relationship—which he terms as "Love Jihad." As the lovebirds try to build a new life, their religions make it difficult to rent an affordable flat in Mumbai. To earn big, Ali makes a wrong decision which bans the boxer from the sport for five years.

Performances

Akhtar's performance was outstanding, Thakur and Rawal were impressive too

The sports drama has several talented actors who gave stellar performances onscreen. Akhtar showed his versatility once again with his expressions, body movements, and dialogue delivery skills. Thakur's performance was effortless, while Rawal portrayed his character brilliantly as always. Dalal, who plays Ali's friend, deserves special mention—he reminded me of Circuit from Munnabhai M.B.B.S. Vijay Raaz and Darshan Kumar had cameos in the movie.

Drawback

Director Mehra's vision for 'Toofaan' didn't hit the right spot

Although all the actors were impressive in the film, the storyline was not extraordinary. We've all watched movies dealing with interfaith relationships, gangster turning good for a girl, boxing stories, and a faithful best friend. Mehra also brought in the Mumbai bomb blast and stampede incidents in his film, which makes Toofaan not just about the sport. He even made an appearance in it.

Information

A few scenes might remind you of 'Sultan' and 'Sooryavansham'

One might find some influences of other movies in Toofaan. Like in Sultan, Ali too gets in shape to fight again. Then, he trains as he did in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. And, Nana meeting his granddaughter reminds of Sooryavansham when Amitabh Bachchan meets his grandson.

Verdict

First half is fantastic, extra points for Akhtar's performance

Toofaan is a complete masala film filled with action, drama, romance, and nicely composed songs. However, until the second half of the movie, you may expect an interesting yet predictable ending, but the storyline fails to keep you hooked. The first half is fantastic though and Akhtar is brilliant in the film. He surely deserves extra points for his outstanding performance. Verdict: 3.5 stars

Share this timeline
Next News Article
FIR against T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar in alleged rape case

Latest News

PM asks states to take steps to prevent third wave

India

Ahead of launch, Ola Scooter spied in new color variants

Auto

Men's T20 WC 2021: India, Pakistan placed in Group 2

Sports

IISc's 'warm' COVID-19 vaccine effective against all major variants: Study

Technology

Delta variant behind majority of 'breakthrough' infections: Study

India

Latest Entertainment News

FIR against T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar in alleged rape case

Entertainment

Shilpa to start shooting for her digital debut in 2022

Entertainment

We need more representation of South Asians: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Entertainment

Surekha Sikri, veteran actor, dies of cardiac arrest at 75

Entertainment

'Hostel Daze' Season-2 trailer: Freshers-turned-seniors are back with extra laughter

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

#BoycottToofaan trends again; film slammed for allegedly promoting 'love jihad'

Entertainment

'Jo Tum Aa Gaye Ho' review: 'Toofaan' falls in love

Entertainment

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra birthday special: Celebrating the feminist he is

Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar embodies goon-turned-boxer Aziz Ali in 'Toofaan' trailer

Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar News

With 'Toofaan,' Farhan was reminded of Aamir in 'Rangeela'

Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofaan' streams on July-16, 'great date,' jokes Katrina

Entertainment

Salman, Farhan, Zoya to produce documentary on Salim-Javed

Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar starrer 'Toofaan' postponed in view of COVID-19 situation

Entertainment

Is Farhan Akhtar shooting for a Marvel project in Bangkok?

Entertainment
Trending Topics