'Jo Tum Aa Gaye Ho' review: 'Toofaan' falls in love

Sushmita Sen
Farhan Akhtar released a song today from his movie Toofaan titled Jo Tum Aa Gaye Ho. Sung by Arijit Singh, the slow track features the story of Akhtar's character falling in love with Mrunal Thakur's in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directorial. Toofaan is about a goon-turned boxer Aziz Ali and his struggle. The film is set to release on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

What is the song about?

The song Jo Tum Aa Gaye Ho is about Akhtar's budding feelings toward Thakur, as the lyrics go like, "Tum thodi si ajnabee ho tum, thodi apni si ho tum." (You seem like a stranger, yet feels like you're mine). While Javed Akhtar's words touch hearts, Samuel and Akanksha's music-composition adds soul to these lyrics. And one can feel the calmness, as Singh croons.

Music video doesn't really complement the slow-paced song

The composers and the singer have done a brilliant job in their respective fields. While the track is beautiful, it doesn't really complement the music video completely. With the slow rhythm of the music, the video seemed faster, killing the feel of the song. Both the elements catch up in the end, when an intimate scene between the lovebirds appears in the video.

Movie's first song, 'Todun Taak', featured India's boxing champions

A few days ago, makers released the first song, Todun Taak, of Toofaan. The song has been written and crooned by rapper D'Evil aka Dhaval Parab and composed by Dub Sharma. This adrenaline-pumping song-video featured India's boxing champions. Its YouTube descriptions read, "This is a tribute to those who fight inside the ring so they can have a better life outside of it."

This song is for all the lovebirds; gets 3.5 stars

After Todun Taak, the second song of the movie is Jo Tum Aa Gaye Ho. While Toofaan will see Akhtar as a boxer, it will also show his romantic side, which drives him to be a fighter. And since this song is out and out romantic, it is made for all the lovebirds out there. Verdict: 3.5 stars (song and music video).

