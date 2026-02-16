'Toxic' vs 'Dhurandhar': Yash not budging on release date
Entertainment
Yash (yep, the KGF guy) isn't moving his new film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups from March 19, 2026—even though Dhurandhar: The Revenge is landing the same day.
Both movies are dropping right on Eid weekend, making for a pretty intense box office face-off.
Why is Yash miffed?
Yash is reportedly annoyed that Dhurandhar's team picked the date without talking to him first—a move that goes against usual South Indian film industry courtesy.
While Dhurandhar is gaining buzz in Hindi-speaking areas, Toxic has a strong fanbase down South.
Yash seems confident about his film's chances and believes it'll win fans over time.