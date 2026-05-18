Tripathi and Sharma debut as stage couple in 'External Affairs'
Real-life couple Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma are teaming up for a new romantic play called External Affairs, directed by Akarsh Khurana, the director who first worked with them on stage.
This marks their debut as an onstage couple, and Shweta shared that theater is where she learned to truly listen and connect, calling this reunion with Chaitnya and Akarsh "special" because Chaitnya and I are coming back to where we first met, with Akarsh.
Tripathi producing queer love film
Besides this play, Shweta is busy producing her first film Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, a queer love story, and will return in Mirzapur: The Movie.
Still, she says being back on stage with External Affairs feels especially meaningful as it blends her personal journey with her passion for performing live.