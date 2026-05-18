Tripathi and Sharma debut as stage couple in 'External Affairs' Entertainment May 18, 2026

Real-life couple Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma are teaming up for a new romantic play called External Affairs, directed by Akarsh Khurana, the director who first worked with them on stage.

This marks their debut as an onstage couple, and Shweta shared that theater is where she learned to truly listen and connect, calling this reunion with Chaitnya and Akarsh "special" because Chaitnya and I are coming back to where we first met, with Akarsh.