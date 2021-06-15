Home / News / Entertainment News / Shahid gets his heroine in Tripti Dimri for Sujoy Ghosh-directorial
Shahid gets his heroine in Tripti Dimri for Sujoy Ghosh-directorial

Last month it was reported that Shahid Kapoor has signed a film that would be helmed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh. And now, the actor has found his leading lady in Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri. The shooting of this movie is expected to begin in September. For now, Kapoor will be seen on the big screen in November in his sports drama Jersey.

Dimri 'looking forward' to collaborate with Kapoor and Ghosh

A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla that Dimri has shown interest in the project, which might be a thriller. They said, "Tripti has really liked the script and is looking forward to collaborating with Shahid and director Sujoy. As of now, the plan is to take the film on the floors in September, however, final dates are yet to be locked."

Details about the feature film have been kept under wraps

Other than the star cast, nothing much has been revealed about Ghosh's feature film. But, speculations suggest that it will be a suspense thriller as the filmmaker is known for that genre. Pre-production work is on full swing. This film will mark the first collaboration between the Kabir Singh actor and Ghosh. Apart from this and Jersey, Kapoor has multiple films on his plate.

Kapoor will play titular role in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Karna'

In Jersey, Kapoor plays a cricketer and has described the movie as a story that speaks of a "phoenix rising from the ashes." Kapoor will also be seen in Raj & DK's web series and given the filmmakers' knack for gritty stories, this venture might have the same tone. He also has Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Karna, his next period drama after Padmaavat.

This is how Kapoor said about 'Jersey' shooting wrap

Post 'Bulbbul,' Dimri is getting multiple interesting film offers

Meanwhile, Dimri, who made her debut with the 2017 movie Poster Boys, garnered immense appreciation with Bulbbul last year. Now, she is getting multiple offers, and one of them is a Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial. The filmmaker announced his next film, Animal, starring Dimri, Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Anil Kapoor, this January. She will also appear in Qala alongside late Irrfan Khan's son Babil.

