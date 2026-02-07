Triptii Dimri tries paan for 1st time at 'O'Romeo' event
Triptii Dimri, lead actor in O'Romeo, showed up at the Mumbai launch of the film's new song Paan Ki Dukan and reportedly tried Banarasi paan for the first time—she seemed to really enjoy it.
The song also features Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani.
What happened when fans spotted Shahid Kapoor
Dimri, dressed casually in a corset and jeans, was spotted giving a thumbs-up at the paan stall and posing for photos.
Things got a bit hectic when fans rushed onstage to dance with Shahid Kapoor—Dimri stepped aside while security handled it, but both stars soon returned to keep the party going.
More about 'O'Romeo'
Paan Ki Dukaan is O'Romeo's newly launched song, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar and vocals from Sukhwinder Singh and Rekha Bhardwaj.
The movie drops February 13 and stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey alongside Dimri.