'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' defeats 'Anupamaa,' takes TRP top-spot

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on May 16, 2021, 09:59 pm
After ruling the TRP charts for months, audience favorite Anupamaa has finally been displaced! This week's BARC ratings are out, and fellow Star Plus show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has attained the number one spot. Notably, Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi and starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee, and had launched in July 2020.

Surprise entry: 'TMKOC' returns, makes it to top 5

Popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma made a re-entry to the list, much to the surprise of viewers. It stood at fourth place in the Top 5, with about 6,247 impressions. The show had been out of the Top 5 for quite a while now because of its dwindling quality. Another Star Plus show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, stood at fifth position.

Possible reason for slip? 'Anupamaa's same track running for weeks

Anupamaa has been running the same track of the lead pair trying to get a divorce for months now, which might be the possible reason behind its slip. Meanwhile, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has viewers hooked with the current storyline, where Sai (Ayesha Singh) is back in her husband ACP Virat Chavan's (Neil Bhatt) life after he gets shot during a mission.

Star Plus ruled the charts claiming 4 of 5 positions

As we can see, Star Plus is the ultimate winner here, as its shows claimed four of the top five spots. Even the third position was grabbed by one of its shows, Imlie, starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles. The series has maintained the third position for a while. However, Star Plus's long-running Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai didn't feature.

What is BARC and why are its ratings important?

BARC, or Broadcast Audience Research Council, is the largest television measurement science industry body in the world. It analyzes the TV viewing habits and patterns of over 197 million TV households in India using advanced technology. In April 2015, it began analyzing urban TV viewership and expanded into both urban and rural by October that year. Established in 2010, it is based in Mumbai.

Make way, Rakhi Sawant is now eyeing Hollywood!

Trending Topics