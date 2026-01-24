'Truth is truth': Mandira responds as Priya files defamation suit Entertainment Jan 24, 2026

Mandhira Kapur Smith is standing by her statements about Priya Sachdev Kapur, who recently filed a criminal defamation case against her.

Mandhira said, "If the truth is what it is, there's nothing I can do about it. I'm not here to lie," and questioned, "What bit is the defamation?"

The case accuses Mandhira of harming Priya's reputation through interviews and social media.

The next court hearing is set for March 12, 2026.