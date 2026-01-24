'Truth is truth': Mandira responds as Priya files defamation suit
Mandhira Kapur Smith is standing by her statements about Priya Sachdev Kapur, who recently filed a criminal defamation case against her.
Mandhira said, "If the truth is what it is, there's nothing I can do about it. I'm not here to lie," and questioned, "What bit is the defamation?"
The case accuses Mandhira of harming Priya's reputation through interviews and social media.
The next court hearing is set for March 12, 2026.
Who is Mandira Kapur Smith?
Mandhira is the sister of late Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur.
She's been backing her mother Rani in a legal fight over the "Rani Kapur Family Trust," which they allege was forged by Priya and Sunjay to unlawfully strip Rani of her estate, and in a separate dispute over Sunjay's will, which reportedly excludes his mother and Karisma Kapoor's children.