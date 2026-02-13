'Tu Yaa Main' quick review: Engaging survival thriller
Tu Yaa Main, the Hindi remake of Thailand's The Pool, is out in theaters now.
Set during monsoon in Goa, the film follows Avani (Shanaya Kapoor), and Maruti (Adarsh Gourav), an aspiring rapper and content creator, as they get trapped in an abandoned pool—with a crocodile for company.
It's directed by Bejoy Nambiar and blends survival thrills with some romance.
When will 'Tu Yaa Main' stream on OTT?
The movie opened theatrically on 13 February 2026.
Netflix will stream the film from 10 April 2026, after its eight-week (56-day) theatrical run.
The film is visually striking and has good performances
Kapoor and Gourav bring real chemistry to their roles—her vulnerability and his depth make the tension feel real.
The direction keeps things tight and visually striking, especially with Goa's rainy vibe.
There are a few slow spots, but overall it's an engaging watch if you're up for something tense and different.