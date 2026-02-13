'Tu Yaa Main' quick review: Engaging survival thriller Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Tu Yaa Main, the Hindi remake of Thailand's The Pool, is out in theaters now.

Set during monsoon in Goa, the film follows Avani (Shanaya Kapoor), and Maruti (Adarsh Gourav), an aspiring rapper and content creator, as they get trapped in an abandoned pool—with a crocodile for company.

It's directed by Bejoy Nambiar and blends survival thrills with some romance.