Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Turner & Hooch' episode-1: Tom Hanks's character plays major role
Entertainment

'Turner & Hooch' episode-1: Tom Hanks's character plays major role

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 06:46 pm
'Turner & Hooch' episode-1: Tom Hanks's character plays major role
Josh Peck is the new Scott Turner in the series, 'Turner & Hooch'

Streamer Disney+ dropped the first episode of Turner & Hooch today. Starring Josh Peck, Carra Patterson, Vanessa Lengies and Lyndsy Fonseca, the series is a sequel of the 1989 movie by the same name. Tom Hanks played one half of the titular character. Episode one is set to make you nostalgic, as Hanks's Scott Turner plays a major role in building up the storyline.

In this article
Story

First episode is about the beginning of a beautiful bond

Series is about Turner's son — Scott Turner Jr. He is a clean-freak and an ambitious US Marshall. And the adorable mastiff, Hooch, has been passed on to him after the death of his father (Hanks's character). Initially, Turner Jr. is annoyed with the slobbering and hyperactive dog, who later becomes his "forever dog." The 46-minute-long episode shows the beginning of a beautiful bond.

Characters

Who are the other important characters in 'Turner & Hooch'

Along with Turner's bond with Hooch, it also showed his relationship with his family, which seems to be distant. He, however, is close with his sister, Laura. The episode introduced his pregnant work partner, Jessica, who portrays a strong woman character, and K-9 facility trainer Erica, who has a crush on Turner. They all played an important role in bringing Hooch and Turner close.

Verdict

Focus should have been on pooch, episode gets 3 stars

Directed by McG, the first episode isn't much appealing and of course, predictable, even if you've not watched the movie. If the makers had shown more of Hooch than a confused Turner, it might have been more interesting. Overall, it's a decent watch and seems like it will gain pace in the coming episodes. Verdict: 3.5 stars (extra half points for the pooch).

Episode 2

What to expect from the next episode?

This episode showed how Turner took Hooch's help to crack a case, and now they will proceed as a K-9 unit in the upcoming episodes. It ended with Laura calling Turner and revealing that their father's heart attack might have been because of some dangerous case he was dealing with. In the next episode, we'll probably see Turner & Hooch solving the mystery.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Pinch-2' episode one review: Salman Khan's controversies remain untouched, again

Latest News

Pegasus row: Shiv Sena demands Parliamentary probe; blames Centre

Politics

'Rihaayi De' review: AR Rahman's voice will make you feel Mimi's pain

Entertainment

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's health condition critical, says hospital

Politics

'Hungama Ho Gaya' review: Shilpa Shetty-led song is an abomination

Entertainment

Ola to offer home delivery for its electric scooter

Auto

Latest Entertainment News

'Pinch-2' episode one review: Salman Khan's controversies remain untouched, again

Entertainment

'The Last Duel' trailer shows 14th century's 'Me Too' story

Entertainment

Bhoomi Shetty makes film debut with Kannada movie 'Ikkat'

Entertainment

Raj Kundra listed 'director' in nine companies: Check details here

Entertainment

Netflix's 'Clickbait' teaser trailer displays uncontrolled impulse of social media

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Loki': Episode-5 gives some answers, prepares stage for huge finale

Entertainment

'Loki' episode four review: Sides are taken, revelations are made

Entertainment

Who is Sylvie Laufeydottir? 'Loki' Episode 3 raises many questions

Entertainment

Lady Loki's poster released right ahead of 'Loki' episode three

Entertainment

Tom Hanks News

Tom Hanks turns 65: Here's why he's Hollywood's nicest guy

Entertainment

HIV Vaccine Awareness Day: Movies/documentaries that best dealt with AIDS

Entertainment

Firebrand actor Jane Fonda to receive Cecil B DeMille Award

Entertainment

Democracy has prevailed: Biden sworn in as 46th US President

World

Apple to sign, produce Joaquin Phoenix-Ridley Scott's Napoleon Bonaparte biopic

Entertainment
Trending Topics