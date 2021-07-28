Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Turner & Hooch' episode two review: Fortunately, series gains speed
Entertainment

'Turner & Hooch' episode two review: Fortunately, series gains speed

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 05:42 pm
'Turner & Hooch' episode two review: Fortunately, series gains speed
'Turner & Hooch' episode 2 gets 3.5 stars

Disney+ Hotstar is now premiering the second episode of Turner & Hooch. Titled A Good Day to Dog Hard, this episode is about Josh Peck aka Jr Scott Turner and his mastiff aka Hooch joining a new case as a K-9 unit. By now, the US Marshall has accepted the lifestyle of his pet, which was passed on by his father. Here's our review.

In this article
Story

Hooch's behavior kicks Turner out of a case, again

It begins with Hooch creating a mess of Turner's room. In the next shot, they have been put in Team-B, alongside Jessica and Xavier, for a high-profile case. As the team stays guard in a hotel, where Olympic committee and a diplomat are staying, Turner fails to control Hooch's behavior and loses the case. It, however, grabs the attention of the diplomat's daughter, Kaya.

Climax

How the duo comes to everyone's rescue

Eventually, Turner-Hooch turn babysitter for Kaya. As the trio enjoys their playdate and "kissy-face" game, Turner's team and the Olympic committee are being held hostages in the hotel. He, then, comes to the rescue and with Hooch's help, the K-9 unit saves everyone's lives and gets the bad guys arrested. Also, he gets a "jogging date" with Erica, who helps Turner to understand Hooch.

Cast

Tom Hanks's partner from the movie reprises his role

The series is said to be the sequel to Tom Hanks's movie by the same name. In second episode, Reginald VelJohnson, who played Hanks's partner David Sutton, reprised his role and is seen spending quality time with Turner's family. The best part about this series is that it continues to keep the memory of the film alive, especially the character — Sr Scott Turner.

Information

Turner, sister Laura find a clue on their father's case

Parallelly, the second episode deals with Laura and Turner's father's mysterious case files. In the end, they go out for a "look-see" to the place where their father had a heart attack. Hooch, then, finds a broken watch, which turns out to be Sr Turner's.

Verdict

The second episode, thankfully, wasn't boring; gets 3.5 stars

Meanwhile, this episode has picked up the pace, and didn't bore much like the first episode. Peck's performance has improved, while Hooch stays adorable. However, we need to see more of the pooch to fall in love with the series. Till now, the storyline is decent and makes you feel nostalgic, while keeping you hooked because of Turner's dad's case. Verdict: 3.5 stars.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Zaalima Coca Cola' review: Nora's moves don't match Shreya's voice

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics: Debutante boxer Pooja Rani enters quarterfinals

Sports

Modi inserted Pegasus in phones; hit democracy's soul: Rahul Gandhi

Politics

Archery: Deepika keeps medal hopes alive, enters pre-quarterfinals

Sports

Toyota announces extended battery warranty on Camry and Vellfire

Auto

'Zaalima Coca Cola' review: Nora's moves don't match Shreya's voice

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

For me, Dimple Cheema is an unsung hero: Kiara Advani

Entertainment

Bail of Raj Kundra, aide denied; investigation gains pace

Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte to star in Vasan Bala's next

Entertainment

Naseeruddin Shah defends comment on Dilip Kumar's 'contribution' to cinema

Entertainment

Is 'Bhediya' going to tell when 'Stree 2' would arrive?

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Turner & Hooch' episode-1: Tom Hanks's character plays major role

Entertainment

Who is Sylvie Laufeydottir? 'Loki' Episode 3 raises many questions

Entertainment

Lady Loki's poster released right ahead of 'Loki' episode three

Entertainment

'Loki' episode-2: Story intensifies; a crucial character enters the game

Entertainment

Tom Hanks News

Tom Hanks turns 65: Here's why he's Hollywood's nicest guy

Entertainment

HIV Vaccine Awareness Day: Movies/documentaries that best dealt with AIDS

Entertainment

Firebrand actor Jane Fonda to receive Cecil B DeMille Award

Entertainment

Democracy has prevailed: Biden sworn in as 46th US President

World

Apple to sign, produce Joaquin Phoenix-Ridley Scott's Napoleon Bonaparte biopic

Entertainment
Trending Topics