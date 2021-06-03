Home / News / Entertainment News / Jodie Turner-Smith in talks for Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise'
Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 05:57 pm
An adaptation of Don DeLillo's seminal novel, the film will also feature Adam Driver

Without Remorse star Jodie Turner-Smith is in final negotiations to join the cast of filmmaker Noah Baumbach's next feature White Noise. An adaptation of Don DeLillo's seminal novel of the same name, the movie will feature Baumbach's partner and frequent collaborator Greta Gerwig as well as Adam Driver, the star of his last movie Marriage Story.

Driver will play a professor who teaches Hitler studies

"Baumbach has also adapted the screenplay for the latest movie, which marks his third collaboration with streamer Netflix after Marriage Story and The Meyerowitz Stories," reported Variety. White Noise will feature Driver as Jack, a professor who made a name for himself by teaching Hitler studies at a liberal arts college in Middle America.

Characters face threat of death because of 'airborne toxic event'

With his fourth wife Babette (Gerwig) and their kids, they attempt to navigate the usual rocky passages of family life. That's put to the test when an "airborne toxic event" disrupts their existence and forces them to face the threat of death together. The details of the character that Turner-Smith would play in the film are not yet known.

Turner-Smith will next feature in British series 'Anne Boleyn'

Baumbach will produce the project alongside David Heyman, with whom he also produced Marriage Story. Turner-Smith, who broke out with her performance in the British movie Queen & Slim, most recently starred in Amazon's Without Remorse, opposite Michael B. Jordan. She will next feature in Anne Boleyn, a British limited series in which she portrays the second wife of King Henry VIII.

Trending Topics