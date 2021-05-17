'De De Pyaar De' turns 2: Age-gap romance treated best
De De Pyaar De released on this day two years ago, and we got to see a layered love story, packaged in a new style. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie was directed by renowned editor Akiv Ali. Coming from the house of Luv Ranjan, the 135-minute-long flick had received mixed reviews. On its anniversary, here are some facts.
We had a unmatched aged couple at the center
To recall, the film had a quinquagenarian man (Devgn) falling in love with a woman half his age (Singh). If things were not difficult for the pair already, a new set of troubles greeted them when they went to meet the man's estranged wife (Tabu) and family. The additional cast comprised Jimmy Sheirgill, Kumud Mishra, Alok Nath, Madhumati Kapoor, Inayat Sood, and Bhavin Bhanushali.
Devgn, Tabu recreated a song from their first-ever collaboration
Devgn and Tabu played their roles with grace, displaying a chemistry that comes from co-starring in multiple films. Makers even planned a sequence where Devgn and Tabu would be romancing to the song Raho Mein Unse Mulaqat Hogayi, an ode to their first-ever collaboration, Vijaypath.
When Devgn dared to play his real age, unlike many
Given the story, Devgn was continuously fed lines attacking his age throughout the movie. For Bollywood heroes who swear by their "forever young" concept, it was refreshing and intriguing to see him play his real age. Notably, the superstar had turned 50 just a month before the movie's release. With a nearly revolutionary story at the fore, was the treatment satisfactory?
Misogyny did not leave the makers alone
Ranjan has churned out misogynistic releases, be it the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series or Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. So coming from him, expectations were low for De De as it is. Interestingly, the movie did not disappoint on that account. Taunts at women being gold-diggers were made, women fighting over their age and appearance felt stuffy and unnecessary. Failed relationships, eh Ranjan?
Many questioned #MeToo accused Alok Nath's association
Just before its release, there was an uproar regarding rape accused Alok Nath being associated with the film too. While Hollywood has replaced stars like Kevin Spacey in the face of sexual assault allegations, Devgn said it was not feasible for them to re-shoot Nath's portions. The movie did not lose out on profit though, as it earned Rs. 103.64 at the box office.
Is it happening? Producer had confirmed a sequel
De De ended with a scope for a sequel alive as Ashish (Devgn) and Aisha (Singh) stress over disclosing their relationship to Aisha's family next. We might get lucky, as producer Bhushan Kumar had confirmed that a sequel is in plans last year.