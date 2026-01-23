'Uncle Floyd' Vivino, legendary NJ comedian, dies at 74
Florio "Floyd" Vivino, better known as Uncle Floyd, passed away on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 74.
His brother Jerry shared the news online, saying, "Rest in peace big brother," Jerry posted. "You will be missed, but always remembered by friends, family and your loving fans."
The cause of death wasn't shared. Uncle Floyd had faced serious health issues in recent years, including a stroke and cancer.
Who was Uncle Floyd?
A true New Jersey icon, Vivino created The Uncle Floyd Show—a quirky parody variety show that ran for over two decades.
He also made appearances in the movie Good Morning, Vietnam and on the television series Law & Order.
Known for his porkpie hat, he performed hundreds of live shows every year.
His offbeat style inspired artists like David Bowie and the Ramones—and he'll definitely be remembered as one of Paterson's funniest legends.