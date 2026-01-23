'Uncle Floyd' Vivino, legendary NJ comedian, dies at 74

Who was Uncle Floyd?

A true New Jersey icon, Vivino created The Uncle Floyd Show—a quirky parody variety show that ran for over two decades.

He also made appearances in the movie Good Morning, Vietnam and on the television series Law & Order.

Known for his porkpie hat, he performed hundreds of live shows every year.

His offbeat style inspired artists like David Bowie and the Ramones—and he'll definitely be remembered as one of Paterson's funniest legends.