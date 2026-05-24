Upadhyay's 'Sherni' from 'Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry' channels resilience

Iyer composed album Pandey wrote lyrics

The song's lyrics are by Niket Pandey with music by Arjun Iyer, who also composed the full album.

Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry follows two women on a life-changing road trip as they fight for their freedom.

The cast includes Arif Zakaria, Nishank Verma, and Sveta Salve, with Sony Music India backing the film.