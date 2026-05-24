Upadhyay's 'Sherni' from 'Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry' channels resilience
Entertainment
"Sherni," the new track from the upcoming film Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry, just dropped. Sung by Ravindra Upadhyay, it channels the strength and resilience of main characters Heer and Sara (played by Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo).
The movie is set to hit theaters on June 12.
Iyer composed album Pandey wrote lyrics
The song's lyrics are by Niket Pandey with music by Arjun Iyer, who also composed the full album.
Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry follows two women on a life-changing road trip as they fight for their freedom.
The cast includes Arif Zakaria, Nishank Verma, and Sveta Salve, with Sony Music India backing the film.