Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Black Widow', 'Eternals': Updated list of upcoming MCU shows, movies
Entertainment

'Black Widow', 'Eternals': Updated list of upcoming MCU shows, movies

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 02:35 pm
'Black Widow', 'Eternals': Updated list of upcoming MCU shows, movies
Here is what Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing out in the coming future

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) had a massively successful conclusion to Phase-3 with Spider-Man: Far From Home. But things came to a standstill because of the pandemic and the much-awaited Black Widow movie got delayed repeatedly. Marvel got back on its feet in 2021, releasing highly acclaimed Disney+ miniseries WandaVision (January), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (March), and Loki (ongoing). Here's a refreshed list.

In this article
Closest

We'll begin with 'Black Widow,' to be followed by 'Shang-Chi'

The plan of watching a story specially devoted to Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow is finally materializing on July 9. Early reviews have heaved praises, calling it "thrilling, propulsive & capably constructed." Following this exciting film, Marvel's first Asian superhero, Shang-Chi, will greet us on September 3. Makers had released a new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings recently.

MCU no more?

'Eternals' will make their presence known, followed by friendly Spidey

According to the roster released by Marvel in May, Eternals will be coming out next, currently booked for November 5, 2021. Anticipate Harish Patel aka Ibu Hatela's role! Tom Holland's web crawler is also getting its third movie this year, which might be one of Spidey's last appearances in the MCU (remember the Sony Pictures fiasco?) Spider-Man: No Way Home comes on December 17.

Animation

Animated series 'What If...?' is going to be interesting

"What if Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers?" Such questions will be dealt with in Marvel's upcoming animated series What If...? We don't have a date yet but it's coming in 2021. The next year will begin with a hint of magic, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022). This will be followed by other sequels.

Unconfirmed

'Hawkeye,' 'Ms. Marvel' have chances of dropping this year too

The confirmed dates suggest Thor: Love and Thunder will be launched on May 6, ushering in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on July 8, and The Marvels on November 11, 2022. However, two other series might see release in 2021. These are Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel. Jeremy Renner had announced they're finished with shooting Hawkeye in April. Also, is Fawad Khan part of Ms. Marvel?

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Sidharth Malhotra to turn action hero again for Dharma Productions

Latest News

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce their wedding date

Entertainment

Karnataka, MP, other states get new Governors. Check list here

India

Mahindra teases the arrival of Bolero Neo SUV in India

Auto

ENG vs PAK: Three England players test COVID-19 positive

Sports

There's difference in words, actions of Sangh, BJP, government: Mayawati

Politics

Latest Entertainment News

Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda's '14 Phere' releasing on July 23

Entertainment

'Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0': Why did you do this?

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to lead Karan Johar's directorial comeback

Entertainment

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Listing some of his wealthiest possessions

Entertainment

Dilip Kumar's health is improving: Saira Banu

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' script 'very good,' says Martin Freeman

Entertainment

Marvel reveals names of sequels of 'Black Panther,' 'Captain Marvel'

Entertainment
Trending Topics