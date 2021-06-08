Home / News / Entertainment News / Netflix's 'Geeked Week' Day-2: 'Money Heist,' 'The Sandman' and others
Entertainment

Netflix's 'Geeked Week' Day-2: 'Money Heist,' 'The Sandman' and others

Written by
Srikanth Krishna
Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 11:50 pm

Yesterday, we got a sneak peek at Netflix's Geeked Week, a virtual event where fans were treated with new teasers, announcements, and cast interviews from their favorite shows, movies, and anime. After a successful day one, Netflix viewers eagerly looked forward to day two, which promised even more exciting titles. Today's event included The Umbrella Academy, Cowboy Bebop, The Sandman, and many other shows.

In this article
Information

'The Umbrella Academy' creator reveals episode titles for upcoming season

The Umbrella Academy creator Steve Blackman confirmed that season three is currently in production. He also revealed the ten-episode titles, and some of them sound ominous. In ascending order, the episode titles are Meet the family, World's Biggest Ball of Twine, Pocket Full of Lightning, Kugelblitz, Kindest Cut, Marigold, Auf Wiedersehen, Wedding at the End of the World, Six Bells, and the finale Oblivion.

Special look

'Money Heist 5' special-look unveiled, 'Locke and Key-2' coming soon

'Money Heist 5' special-look unveiled, 'Locke and Key-2' coming soon

After sharing an incredible trailer, fans were treated with new images from the upcoming Money Heist season five. The photos showed Rio, Spanish guards, and our beloved gang with guns and bazookas, ready to wreak havoc. Meanwhile, Locke and Key cast members confirmed season two is premiering this October. We also got a new look at the Locke family, as they unravel more mysteries.

Twitter Post

'What secrets will the keys unlocke next?'

Titles

Katee Sackhoff confirms 'Another Life' season two coming this fall

Katee Sackhoff is coming back for Another Life season two, confirmed to release this fall. An intense new trailer was also unveiled during the event. Meanwhile, Sweet Tooth, an apocalyptic series, is currently streaming on Netflix. It's produced by none other than Robert Downey Jr. The story is about a half-boy and half-deer, who is looking for a safe haven with his gruff protector.

Twitter Post

Check out the mind-bending trailer for 'Another Life' season two

Information

'Cowboy Bebop' just confirmed composer Yoko Kanno is coming back!

Anime fans were in for a treat when they got to know Yoko Kanno, the composer behind the iconic soundtrack of the original Cowboy Bebop, is returning. The series is officially coming this fall, and stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda.

Details

Neil Gaiman visits 'The Sandman' set, shares new BTS footage

The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman gave us behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming series based on his book. Gaiman heaped praises on the production team, and said, "This is Sandman made for people who love Sandman, made by people who love Sandman." The cast details were also revealed, which includes Game of Thrones actor Gwendoline Christie, Tom Sturridge, Charles Dance, Stephen Fry, and many more.

Twitter Post

Gaiman reveals what fans can expect from 'The Sandman'

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Aag Lagi Hai' review: Censor Board for music please?

Latest News

NewsBytes Briefing: The internet experienced a brief hiccup, and more

Science

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric previewed in teaser images

Auto

OPPO A16 appears on Geekbench platform with Helio G35 chipset

Science

Kia Niro EV, with new tech and safety features, unveiled

Auto

Alexander Zverev reaches 2021 French Open semis

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

'Aag Lagi Hai' review: Censor Board for music please?

Entertainment

'Loki' roundup: God of Mischief 'mural'-ed in Italy, other details

Entertainment

LA schedule of 'The Gray Man' finished, Dhanush headed home

Entertainment

'Ray' trailer: When you think you're God and fail miserably

Entertainment

Mahhi Vij pens note after brother (25) succumbs to COVID-19

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Geeked Week': All the new releases coming on Netflix

Entertainment

'Money Heist' Season 5 teaser: An action-packed, bittersweet farewell

Entertainment

'Money Heist 5': Did Pedro Alonso aka Berlin finish shooting?

Entertainment

'The Big Day: Collection-2' trailer shows weddings would get grander

Entertainment
Trending Topics