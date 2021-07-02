ED summons actress Yami Gautam in money laundering case

Jul 02, 2021

ED has asked actress Yami Gautam to appear for questioning next week

Yami Gautam, who got married to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar last month, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She has been asked to appear before the agency officials on July 7. The actress faces an inquiry under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in connection to an alleged foreign exchange violation worth Rs. 1.5 crore, as per an official.

She will be questioned next week by the agency

The actress is yet to comment on this development

The investigative agency has apparently found foreign exchange transactions worth the amount mentioned in her bank account. And that's why she has been summoned. The 32-year-old performer is yet to comment on this development. To note, this is not the first time she has been issued summons by the New Delhi-headquartered law enforcement agency. She was also called last year for the same.



She got married to Aditya Dhar just recently

However, she couldn't appear because of the coronavirus pandemic. Just recently, she got married in an intimate ceremony with Dhar, whom she met in 2019 during the shooting of Uri, where she played an undercover R&AW agent. For now, Gautam has some interesting movies awaiting, including A Thursday. It's a thriller where she plays a playschool teacher, who takes 16 students hostage.



Last month, ED had summoned Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Ritu Kumar

She will also be seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police and Dasvi. Meanwhile, Dhar is busy with The Immortal Ashwatthama, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. The sci-fi superhero movie is expected to go on floor this September. Back to ED, last month the government agency also had issued summons to top fashion designers, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi and Ritu Kumar for a case.



Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was under investigation

News had it that they would be questioned regarding an ongoing investigation against Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. The designers were scheduled to appear around June 24 at the ED headquarters on different dates. While Kumar and Sabyasachi's staff were "deciding their course of action," there was no response from Malhotra. He was active on social media though throughout, but didn't comment.