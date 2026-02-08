Usha Uthup on 'Dhurandhar's 'Rambha Ho': 'It's fabulous!' Entertainment Feb 08, 2026

Legendary singer Usha Uthup is loving the fresh take on her classic song Rambha Ho, now featured in Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar.

The new version, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and recreated by Shashwat Sachdev, got a big thumbs-up from Uthup: "Somebody sent me the link. So I said, 'Wow! What is this! It's fabulous.'"

She added she's happy to see someone else sing it and isn't bothered at all.