Usha Uthup on 'Dhurandhar's 'Rambha Ho': 'It's fabulous!'
Legendary singer Usha Uthup is loving the fresh take on her classic song Rambha Ho, now featured in Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar.
The new version, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and recreated by Shashwat Sachdev, got a big thumbs-up from Uthup: "Somebody sent me the link. So I said, 'Wow! What is this! It's fabulous.'"
She added she's happy to see someone else sing it and isn't bothered at all.
Dhurandhar team didn't reach out to her
Even though the Dhurandhar team didn't reach out to her, Uthup still called Bagchi's version "fabulous" and even joined in on a reel.
For context: Rambha Ho was originally composed by Bappi Lahiri with lyrics by Indeevar for the 1981 film Armaan—Uthup sang it back then.
Uthup even sang a Hyderabadi version of the song
Uthup thinks remixes keep old-school hits alive for younger listeners.
She even put a fun Hyderabadi twist ("Hao") on the same song during a radio chat, with a short clip widely shared online.