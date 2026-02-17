'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Pawan Kalyan's 'Aura of Ustaad' is coming Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

The hype is real—Mythri Movie Makers just revealed the poster for "Aura of Ustaad," the second single from "Ustaad Bhagat Singh."

The track, dropping February 22, is by hitmaker Devi Sri Prasad with lyrics from Oscar-winner Chandrabose.

The poster shows Pawan Kalyan in a dark jacket, back to the camera and soaking in the energy of a cheering crowd.