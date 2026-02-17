'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Pawan Kalyan's 'Aura of Ustaad' is coming
The hype is real—Mythri Movie Makers just revealed the poster for "Aura of Ustaad," the second single from "Ustaad Bhagat Singh."
The track, dropping February 22, is by hitmaker Devi Sri Prasad with lyrics from Oscar-winner Chandrabose.
The poster shows Pawan Kalyan in a dark jacket, back to the camera and soaking in the energy of a cheering crowd.
More about film and team
It has been said that "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" is a Telugu remake of Tamil hit "Theri."
Director Harish Shankar reunites with Pawan Kalyan after their blockbuster "Gabbar Singh." Filming wrapped.
Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna lead the cast, joined by Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, B.S. Avinash, Gautami, and Chammak Chandra.
Film's theatrical release and 1st single
After some delays, "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" finally hits theaters worldwide on March 26, 2026.
The first single "Dekhlenge Saala" already has fans buzzing online—expect more excitement as release day gets closer!