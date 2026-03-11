'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Trailer release date announced
Get ready, because the trailer for Ustaad Bhagat Singh lands on March 14, just days before the film's big release.
The makers teased fans with a poster promising "An entertaining explosion before the massive celebration. #UBSTrailer out on March 14th,".
The movie itself arrives in theaters on March 19.
Meet the team behind the film
Directed by Harish Shankar, this film brings together Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, and more.
Songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad; background score composed by Thaman S.
Competing films and soundtrack updates
Ustaad Bhagat Singh now releases on Ugadi (March 19), going head-to-head with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 after a schedule change.
Also, if you're into soundtracks: their latest single "Collar Ey Etthara" just dropped its teaser on March 11 and goes live in full on March 12 at 5pm.