'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Trailer release date announced Entertainment Mar 11, 2026

Get ready, because the trailer for Ustaad Bhagat Singh lands on March 14, just days before the film's big release.

The makers teased fans with a poster promising "An entertaining explosion before the massive celebration. #UBSTrailer out on March 14th,".

The movie itself arrives in theaters on March 19.