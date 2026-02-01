Valentine's Day special: PVR INOX re-releases romantic films
Valentine's Day just got a throwback twist—PVR INOX is bringing three iconic romantic films to big screens across India.
Catch Devdas (Feb 6), Yuva (Feb 20), and Tere Naam (Feb 27) for a dose of nostalgia or maybe your first watch with friends.
'Devdas,' 'Yuva,' and 'Tere Naam': All about the films
Devdas is Bhansali's lavish musical starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit.
Yuva, directed by Mani Ratnam, packs political drama with Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, and Rani Mukerji.
Tere Naam features Salman Khan in one of his most memorable tragic roles.
Perfect picks if you're up for classic Bollywood vibes this Valentine's season!