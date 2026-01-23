Valentino Garavani, the 'last emperor' of Italian fashion, laid to rest
Entertainment
Legendary designer Valentino Garavani passed away at 93.
His funeral in Rome drew big names from fashion and film—think Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, Donatella Versace, and Anne Hathaway—after fans paid their respects during a two-day public viewing.
Why was he such a big deal?
Valentino was the go-to designer for royalty and Hollywood icons. He dressed everyone from Jackie Kennedy Onassis to Julia Roberts (who once said he always made her look and feel her best).
His signature "Valentino red" became a symbol of elegance.
Even after decades in the industry, his influence stayed strong—many called him the "last emperor" because he truly shaped modern fashion.