'Varanasi': Priyanka's career-defining film is India's most expensive project
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in Indian films with Varanasi, a huge project directed by SS Rajamouli. She's called it a "career-defining" film.
Alongside her, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran star in one of the most expensive Indian films, with a reported budget of around ₹1,300-1,400 crore (about $150-$160 million).
Why is 'Varanasi' so special?
Varanasi isn't your usual movie—it's an ambitious time-travel, globe-trotting adventure that sees Mahesh Babu's character traversing different eras and continents.
The film features a 25-minute epic battle sequence inspired by the Ramayana, and it will be released in IMAX among other formats.
If you're into big-scale cinema or just want to see something never done before in India, this one's worth watching out for.