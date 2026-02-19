'Varanasi': Priyanka's career-defining film is India's most expensive project

Why is 'Varanasi' so special?

Varanasi isn't your usual movie—it's an ambitious time-travel, globe-trotting adventure that sees Mahesh Babu's character traversing different eras and continents.

The film features a 25-minute epic battle sequence inspired by the Ramayana, and it will be released in IMAX among other formats.

If you're into big-scale cinema or just want to see something never done before in India, this one's worth watching out for.