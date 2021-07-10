Home / News / Entertainment News / It's a wrap for 'Bhediya'; check out new motion poster
It's a wrap for 'Bhediya'; check out new motion poster

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 10, 2021
Actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have wrapped up the shooting for their Dinesh Vijan horror flick Bhediya. Announcing the news, the lead stars shared a new motion poster for their upcoming project. Completely shot in the pandemic, the Amar Kaushik-directorial was reportedly completed in record time following a tight schedule. It is set to see the light of day on April 14, 2022.

New clip raises anticipation for the horror project

The motion poster is set at night with a massive full moon illuminating a jungle. We can see two silhouettes, presumably belonging to Dhawan and Sanon, huddled together on a hilly rock. The most interesting aspect of the clip is the shape of the rock, which resembles the snout of a wolf. "Gonna miss my Wolfpack!!" wrote Sanon while sharing the clip earlier today.

The movie was majorly shot in Arunachal Pradesh

Dhawan also shared several images from the gym while first announcing the completion of the shoot on Sunday. "Cyu next year (sic)," read his message. Bhediya team had mostly carried out the production in picturesque locations of Arunachal Pradesh before finishing up the shoot in Mumbai, following proper COVID-19 protocols. Recently, Dhawan also thanked Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his "support and hospitality."

The project was announced in February this year

Dhawan and his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, had also donated Rs. 1 lakh to the relief fund for the fire victims of Longliang village in April. Announced in February 2021, the introductory video of the film had seen Dhawan turning into a werewolf on a full moon night. Apart from Dhawan and Sanon, the film features actors Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal.

'Bhediya' will follow in the steps of 'Stree' and 'Roohi'

Bhediya will be the third project in Vijan's horror film universe after the 2018 phenomenon Stree and the 2021 release Roohi. The upcoming movie was expected to wrap up shooting in May but the schedule got delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19. Thereafter, makers had resumed shoot in late June after the Maharashtra government relaxed certain restrictions in the state.

