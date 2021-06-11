'Bhediya', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and others to resume shoot this month

Filmmakers to resume shoot as government relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

Relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in several states including Maharashtra has brought much joy to the entertainment industry. As a result, many makers are planning to resume their shooting schedules in June, while adhering to the new guidelines. Like, Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya will start filming again from June 26, while Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi team is mulling to restart shooting after June 15.

Details

'Bhediya,' co-starring Kriti Sanon, will start filming on June 26

Bhediya is the third movie in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, after Stree and Roohi. Previously in a talk, Dhawan had informed that he would get vaccinated before going back to the sets. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, was being shot in Arunachal Pradesh, before it had to be halted. Being directed by Amar Kaushik, it will release on April 14, 2022.

Information

Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial 'Gangubai' will restart shooting next week

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial Gangubai will resume shoot next week after June 15. Earlier it was reported that only one day of shoot is left, before the team can start post-production work. As has been the case with every recent Bhansali movie, this too faced many hurdles. First Bhansali got infected with COVID-19, then Bhatt caught the virus and soon after, lockdown got imposed.

Details

Amitabh Bachchan had also informed about resuming work in blog

A couple of days ago, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to announce that he will be resuming the shoot for Vikas Bahl's GoodBye. The Zanjeer actor wrote, "My own entire shooting unit, that shall be starting work on my film GoodBye in a few, have all been vaccinated by the Production, and extreme precautions are in place..." To note, Bachchan recently got vaccinated.

Guidelines

What do the new guidelines for shoots say?

The new guidelines include compulsory vaccination of cast and crew. It restricts shooting of any big crowd sequences, and also prohibits outdoor shoot post 5 pm. The number of people on set has to be regulated, as well as proper sanitation protocol needs to be followed. Yash Raj Films honcho Aditya Chopra is heading a vaccine drive for industry's daily wagers, as promised.