Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Bhediya', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and others to resume shoot this month
Entertainment

'Bhediya', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and others to resume shoot this month

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 06:05 pm
'Bhediya', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and others to resume shoot this month
Filmmakers to resume shoot as government relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

Relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in several states including Maharashtra has brought much joy to the entertainment industry. As a result, many makers are planning to resume their shooting schedules in June, while adhering to the new guidelines. Like, Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya will start filming again from June 26, while Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi team is mulling to restart shooting after June 15.

In this article
Details

'Bhediya,' co-starring Kriti Sanon, will start filming on June 26

Bhediya is the third movie in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, after Stree and Roohi. Previously in a talk, Dhawan had informed that he would get vaccinated before going back to the sets. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, was being shot in Arunachal Pradesh, before it had to be halted. Being directed by Amar Kaushik, it will release on April 14, 2022.

Information

Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial 'Gangubai' will restart shooting next week

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial Gangubai will resume shoot next week after June 15. Earlier it was reported that only one day of shoot is left, before the team can start post-production work. As has been the case with every recent Bhansali movie, this too faced many hurdles. First Bhansali got infected with COVID-19, then Bhatt caught the virus and soon after, lockdown got imposed.

Details

Amitabh Bachchan had also informed about resuming work in blog

A couple of days ago, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to announce that he will be resuming the shoot for Vikas Bahl's GoodBye. The Zanjeer actor wrote, "My own entire shooting unit, that shall be starting work on my film GoodBye in a few, have all been vaccinated by the Production, and extreme precautions are in place..." To note, Bachchan recently got vaccinated.

Guidelines

What do the new guidelines for shoots say?

The new guidelines include compulsory vaccination of cast and crew. It restricts shooting of any big crowd sequences, and also prohibits outdoor shoot post 5 pm. The number of people on set has to be regulated, as well as proper sanitation protocol needs to be followed. Yash Raj Films honcho Aditya Chopra is heading a vaccine drive for industry's daily wagers, as promised.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Grahan' trailer: Revisiting sordid demons of the 1984 Sikh massacre

Latest News

'The Lord of the Rings' anime movie is officially happening

Entertainment

78% decline in daily COVID-19 cases over past month: Government

India

New trailer of Ryan Reynolds' 'Free Guy' shows 'trolls exist'

Entertainment

Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed limits. Check details here

Delhi

Redmi Note 10 series crosses 20 lakh unit sales milestone

Science

Latest Entertainment News

'Grahan' trailer: Revisiting sordid demons of the 1984 Sikh massacre

Entertainment

Wait is over! Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' coming this month

Entertainment

'Yet to write,' but COVID-19 centerpoint in 'The Family Man-3'

Entertainment

'Haseen Dillruba' trailer: Serves as good preview to the film

Entertainment

Maroon-5 'Jordi' review: Generic tracks rehashed, solely for ardent fans

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Sanjay Leela Bhansali signs 3-project deal with Saregama, 'Gangubai' included

Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi': How coronavirus became the movie's biggest villain

Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali summoned by court

Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali contracts coronavirus, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi's shooting stopped

Entertainment
Trending Topics