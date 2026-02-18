'Veerappan--The Bandit King' trailer out; release date, cast, plot Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Get ready for Veerappan—The Bandit King, AMR Ramesh's much-awaited series about the infamous forest bandit, streaming on Waves OTT from February 27, 2026.

The show stars Kishore as Veerappan with Suresh Oberoi expected to reprise his role as Dr. Rajkumar, with season one offering six episodes (about 45 minutes each) in Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.