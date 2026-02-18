'Veerappan--The Bandit King' trailer out; release date, cast, plot
Get ready for Veerappan—The Bandit King, AMR Ramesh's much-awaited series about the infamous forest bandit, streaming on Waves OTT from February 27, 2026.
The show stars Kishore as Veerappan with Suresh Oberoi expected to reprise his role as Dr. Rajkumar, with season one offering six episodes (about 45 minutes each) in Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.
Plot of season 1 and future seasons
Season one dives into Veerappan's early days and his rise through sandalwood smuggling and elephant poaching.
The plot follows events up to 1993 when cop Shankar Bidari launches a task force against him.
Future seasons will cover Bidari's tough years in MM Hills and wrap up with Operation Cocoon and Veerappan's end.
Streaming details and platform
Waves OTT—a government-run platform—recently confirmed the streaming rights. The series was picked up by the platform.