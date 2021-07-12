Home / News / Entertainment News / Venkatesh, Priyamani-starrer 'Narappa' to premiere on Amazon Prime in July
Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 05:56 pm
'Narappa' is the Telugu adaptation of National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran's Tamil superhit film 'Asuran'

Telugu action-drama Narappa, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani, and Karthik Rathnam in the lead roles, will be releasing on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on July 20. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the movie is jointly produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu. Narappa is the Telugu adaptation of National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran's Tamil superhit film Asuran. Vetrimaaran has penned the upcoming movie.

Film follows the story of Narappa, focuses on his sacrifices

The film follows Narappa, a farmer hailing from a quaint village in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and focuses on the sacrifices he makes for his family in a world filled with "chaos and uncertainty." Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, "The team was elated to have Narappa as a part of its entertainment line-up for Prime Day 2021."

Confident that 'Narappa' will live up to audience expectations: Subramaniam

"With Narappa's global premiere, we are excited to push the envelope further and add another thrilling action-drama to the diverse content slate of Telugu DTS (direct-to-service) films on the service which has so far received a phenomenal response globally," he said in a statement. "We're confident that Narappa too will live up to the audience expectations," he added.

'Narappa' narrates a social commentary on the system: Suresh Babu

D Suresh Babu said it was an enriching experience to work with talented actors and a creative crew on the upcoming film. "The story of Narappa is not only close to my heart but also narrates a social commentary on the system as a whole and this is our attempt to breathe life into this story," he said.

'Narappa' will be available across 240 countries and territories

"Honored to have our work premiere on Amazon, which will help us reach a gamut of audiences and I'm positive that they will appreciate this action-packed film," he said. Kalaippuli S Thanu praised the cast and crew's efforts to bring the director's vision to life amid the pandemic. Narappa will be available to Amazon Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories.

