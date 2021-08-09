Veteran actor Anupam Shyam loses battle to kidney infection, dies

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 09:57 am

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam passed away after battling kidney infection for years

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam passed away in a Mumbai hospital due to multiple organ failure on Monday. He was 63. The Slumdog Millionaire actor had been at the Goregaon hospital for the past four days, where he was admitted for a kidney infection. Shyam's actor friend and frequent co-star Yashpal Sharma confirmed the news and added that his "funeral will take place later today."

Details

He died last night after four days of hospitalization

Sharma told the media that the veteran actor, who was suffering from kidney ailments for the last few years, died at 1:30 am today. Speaking to PTI, Sharma added the Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya star's body will be brought to his residence in New Dindoshi, MHADA colony in the morning. Notably, Shyam had passed away in the presence of his brothers, Anurag and Kanchan.

Quote

Shyam had high blood sugar, according to friend Yashpal Sharma

Sharma had rushed to the hospital after reading reports of his friend's death. But upon reaching there, he found out that the Dil Se.. actor was still breathing. "I got to know that he's no more. So we rushed here and found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead," he narrated. Shyam had high blood sugar, according to friend Yashpal Sharma.

Twitter Post

Apparently, Shyam used to take injections during his last shoot

Remembrance

Industry friends took to social media to mourn the loss

The actor, who had immortalized the role of Sajjan Singh on the small screen, was remembered by several members of the fraternity. Actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Rest in peace my friend!!! You loved it fully both as an actor and as a person!!!" "Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being," tweeted filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

Twitter Post

We have lost a great man, said Manoj Joshi

Looking back

Last year, Shyam had sought financial help for treatment

Tracing back, last July, the Bandit Queen actor had sought financial aid, as he had exhausted his savings on dialysis. That time Sonu Sood had reached out to help. Shyam had even recently joined the cast of Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya 2 to play Sajjan Singh again. The producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, noted he was "deeply saddened" by the news.

Do you know?

His debut in TV, films were through Shyam Benegal projects

Shyam had started his film career with Shyam Benegal's 1996 musical offering Sardari Begum. Interestingly, his first television show, Amaravati ki Kathayein, was also directed by Benegal. Primarily known for playing villains, he had acted in films like Satya, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Zakhm, and Dushman.