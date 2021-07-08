Home / News / Entertainment News / Viacom18 announces first aerial action franchise 'Fighter' starring Hrithik, Deepika
Entertainment

Viacom18 announces first aerial action franchise 'Fighter' starring Hrithik, Deepika

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 09:22 pm
'Fighter' will star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Viacom18 Studios on Thursday announced that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer, Fighter, will be India's first aerial action franchise. Described as a high-octane cinematic spectacle, the movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with Roshan on hits Bang Bang and War. Viacom18 Studios will produce the movie in collaboration with Anand and his wife Mamta, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande.

In this article
Twitter Post

Here's what Viacom18 Studios posted on Twitter, announcing 'Fighter'

'Fighter'

'Fighter' is the first aerial action film: Viacom18 Studios COO

"An aerial action film offers a unique cinematic experience. It's never been done in India. Being a Top Gun fan, I have been looking for a script for years that explores aerial action and has a story rooted in India," Ajit Andhare, COO at Viacom18 Studios, said in a statement. Fighter is the answer to that search, he added.

Project

This is a dream project for me: Anand

"Siddharth understands this genre and brings a unique flair to his films. I am excited to collaborate with him in building this franchise," Andhare said. Meanwhile, Anand said Fighter is a dream project for him. "With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience," he added.

Details

'Fighter' to be released next year

Designed for a global audience, Fighter will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques. The makers said the shooting will take place at locations across the world. They added that the film's story is truly Indian and salutes the valor, sacrifice, and patriotism of our armed forces. Fighter will be released in 2022.

Trending Topics