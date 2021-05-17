Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Sherni' poster: Vidya Balan's 'fearless' avatar as forest officer intrigues
Entertainment

'Sherni' poster: Vidya Balan's 'fearless' avatar as forest officer intrigues

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on May 17, 2021, 06:30 pm
'Sherni' poster: Vidya Balan's 'fearless' avatar as forest officer intrigues
Vidya Balan will play a forest officer in 'Sherni'

Vidya Balan will soon be seen in Sherni, which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video in June. Sharing a poster from the movie, she said today that her character is "fearless as she steps out into the world!" Balan was last seen in Natkhat, a short film that was in race for Oscars, and Shakuntala Devi, which released last July on Prime.

In this article
Poster

Balan has her serious face on in middle of jungle

Helmed by Newton director Amit Masurkar, Sherni's poster shows Balan in a green shirt, surrounded by greenery. With a walkie-talkie in her hand, the actress has her serious face on. But it could be that she is being targeted, as the entire poster is seen through the target hole of some gun. The concept is intriguing and successfully raises anticipation about the film.

Twitter Post

'Happy to announce my latest film 'Sherni''

Information

Issues of animal preservation, human-animal conflict will be brought in

As per a press release, the 42-year-old will be playing a forest department officer in Sherni. Issues of animal preservation and human-animal conflict will be brought in. It also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, and Neeraj Kabi. The Amazon original has been co-produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. Sherni is Abundantia's second collaboration with Balan after Shakuntala Devi.

Reception

Fans chant: 'Give us 'The Family Man 2' instead'

While many expressed their excitement, a large chunk of netizens was upset with Amazon. They were of the opinion that the OTT service should announce something about the The Family Man 2 instead, which they have been waiting to hear for months now. Notably, Amazon Help did tell a user that the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is confirmed for a summer release, but provided no dates.

Twitter Post

The audience wants 'The Family Man 2' soon!

Expected reaction

Recent report speculated June 11 release date for 'Family Man'

To recall, a report had predicted that the official announcement of the Raj-DK show will happen this week. It also batted for a June 11 premiere date. Given Amazon recently launched The Last Hour, it was being expected that the streamer will spread out its big releases, and drop Family Man next month. With the June slot getting booked now, fans are naturally upset.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'De De Pyaar De' turns 2: Age-gap romance treated best

Latest News

Petition in SC seeks cancellation of FIRs over vaccine-export posters

India

World Telecommunication Day: Movies where phone played a huge role

Entertainment

Ball-tampering incident: CA invites Bancroft to share any new information

Sports

Shreyas Talpade talks about being 'back-stabbed' by 'friends' in Bollywood

Entertainment

Cyclone Tauktae: Several dead; PM speaks to Goa, Gujarat CMs

India

Latest Entertainment News

2021 MTV Movie-TV Awards: 'WandaVision' wins most, ScarJo gets slimed

Entertainment

Amazon Prime buys exclusive rights to Oscar-winning film 'Another Round'

Entertainment

Why BJP minister Hardeep Puri helping Mallika Dua irked netizens?

Entertainment

Tigmanshu Dhulia remembers Irrfan Khan on 18th anniversary of 'Haasil'

Entertainment

Happy Birthday Nushrratt Bharuccha: 'Titu Ki Sweety' turns 36 today

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Natkhat' in Oscars race: Vidya Balan shares snippet from movie

Entertainment

'Shakuntala Devi' trailer: Vidya Balan steals attention with spunky role

Entertainment
Trending Topics