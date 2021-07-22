Home / News / Entertainment News / Vidyut Jammwal begins shooting for 'Khuda Haafiz' sequel
Vidyut Jammwal begins shooting for 'Khuda Haafiz' sequel

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 02:23 pm
Vidyut Jammwal begins shooting for 'Khuda Haafiz' sequel
Titled 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha,' the new movie is backed by Panorama Studios and directed by Faruk Kabir

Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Thursday began filming for the sequel to his 2020 action-thriller Khuda Haafiz. Titled Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha, the new movie is backed by Panorama Studios and directed by Faruk Kabir. The film will roll into its first schedule in Mumbai, followed by another schedule in Lucknow. The team kicked off the shooting with a muhurat ceremony.

Sequel aims to take drama and action to new heights

Released on Disney+ Hotstar last year, Khuda Haafiz featured Jammwal as a man who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis, played by Shivaleeka Oberoi, from flesh traders. According to the makers, the sequel depicts an "intense love story" between Jammwal and Shivaleeka and aims to take the "drama and action to new heights."

Film attempts to go beyond on-screen happy endings: Jammwal

Jammwal said that the film is an attempt to go beyond the on-screen happy endings. "The sequel is always special as it is a happy validation of what you've done in the past. This story resonates with me because every movie has made me wonder what happens after a happy ending," the actor further said.

'Film chronicles a couple's journey amid challenges of societal pressure'

"Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha chronicles a couple's journey amid the challenges of societal pressure after they've traversed over a huge turmoil," the 40-year-old actor said in a statement. Abhishek Pathak, the producer at Panorama Studios, said the team is excited to begin filming.

Had to be brave while writing the film's story: Director

"We hope to see that kind of love again. We have an engaging and thrilling story for our audiences coupled with a blend of intense drama and top-notch action," he added. Kabir said when he conceived the story of Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha, he knew he had to be "brave" in writing it.

The film's music will be composed by Pritam

"Hopefully you will feel the heartfelt essence the characters go through. I hope we give the audience a film with a large canvas and an even bigger heart," the director said. The sequel is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Hasnain Hussaini. The film's music will be composed by Pritam with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Trending Topics