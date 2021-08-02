Home / News / Entertainment News / Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Shahid in Amazon Prime series
Entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Shahid in Amazon Prime series

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 10:52 am
Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Shahid in Amazon Prime series
The confirmation from the directors comes after reports that Sethupathi is set to star in the upcoming show

South star Vijay Sethupathi has joined Shahid Kapoor on the upcoming thriller drama series directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the filmmaker duo confirmed on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Kapoor on social media teased that he is set to collaborate with Sethupathi, star of Tamil films Super Deluxe and Master. Notably, Kapoor will make his digital debut with the yet-untitled series.

In this article
Information

The series will also star actor Raashii Khanna

Nidimoru and DK also shared a picture with Sethupathi from the set of the Amazon Prime Video show, also starring Raashii Khanna. "Makkal Selvan in da house," the directors captioned the post on Instagram, calling Sethupathi by his Tamil sobriquet meaning "people's treasure."

Raashii Khanna

Khanna has worked with Sethupathi in two other projects

Khanna, who has worked with the National Award-winning actor in Sangathamizhan and the upcoming Tughlaq Darbar, welcomed Sethupathi to the set. "Collaborating with my favorite human/actor for the third time, this time in Hindi! Welcome to our set @VijaySethuOffl sir," she tweeted with a selfie. Kapoor posted a short video on Instagram, tagging Sethupathi and Khanna.

Quote

Can't wait to share the frame with Vijay Sethupathi: Kapoor

"Waiting on set call me soon @rajanddk... Can't wait to share the frame with @actorvijaysethupathi sorry @raashiikhanna I've got too used to having you around on set," Kapoor had written in his Instagram post.

Instagram Post

Here is what Kapoor shared on Instagram

Further details

The directors are known for acclaimed series 'The Family Man'

Billed as a quirky drama thriller, the show has been created and written by Nidimoru and DK, best known for Manoj Bajpai-starrer The Family Man, also an Amazon series. It is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar, and Hussain Dalal. The confirmation from the directors comes after reports that Sethupathi is set to star in the upcoming show.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Meet a more mature Billie Eilish in 'Happier Than Ever'

Latest News

Production-specific Audi A6 e-tron to break cover in 2022

Auto

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi jetting off to Russia soon

Entertainment

Berlin protesters decry coronavirus measures; 600 detained

World

2021 Audi RS 5's India debut set for August 9

Auto

Film stars praise PV Sindhu, call her India's pride

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

Meet a more mature Billie Eilish in 'Happier Than Ever'

Entertainment

Celebrating this Friendship Day with some 'hatke' onscreen friendships

Entertainment

'Dosti': First song from Ram Charan-Jr. NTR's 'RRR' celebrates friendship

Entertainment

Taapsee birthday special: Times when she opined her views fearlessly

Entertainment

'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: Sara, Vishal start developing romantic feelings

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

What are the upcoming projects of 'Haider' star Shahid Kapoor?

Entertainment

Netizens still want ban on 'The Family Man-2': Here's why

Entertainment

'The Family Man-2': Amazon Prime demands Samantha to be tight-lipped?

Entertainment

Has 'The Family Man' been renewed for another season?

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor News

'Pippa': Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur's shooting schedule begins in September

Entertainment

Which South Indian films are getting remakes in Hindi?

Entertainment

I'm nervous about my OTT debut: Shahid Kapoor

Entertainment

Shahid gets his heroine in Tripti Dimri for Sujoy Ghosh-directorial

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor, Sujoy Ghosh coming together for a thriller?

Entertainment
Trending Topics