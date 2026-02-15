Vijender Singh offers Rajpal Yadav role in jail
Boxer Vijender Singh just reached out to Rajpal Yadav, who's currently in Tihar Jail, with an offer for his upcoming film.
On X, Singh shared, "I respect true talent. @rajpalofficial has given a lot to Indian cinema. He's brought a smile to our faces through various characters. I invite Rajpal Yadav to be a part of my next film, which is written and directed by @thesanjusaini, and we want to support him at this time (fist emoji)."
The movie will be directed by Sanju Saini, and Singh says he wants to support Yadav during this rough patch.
Yadav's legal troubles and industry support
Yadav landed in jail after being convicted for bouncing checks tied to his 2012 directorial debut; he owes around ₹9 crore and has paid back ₹2.5 crore so far.
He was ordered to surrender in February 2026 and remains in judicial custody pending further hearings.
The industry hasn't left him hanging—Sonu Sood offered him a role and signing amount, Rao Inderjeet Singh pledged ₹1.11 crore, Tej Pratap Yadav chipped in ₹11 lakh, and Guru Randhawa booked him for a music video with advance payment.