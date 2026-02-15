Vijender Singh offers Rajpal Yadav role in jail Entertainment Feb 15, 2026

Boxer Vijender Singh just reached out to Rajpal Yadav, who's currently in Tihar Jail, with an offer for his upcoming film.

On X, Singh shared, "I respect true talent. @rajpalofficial has given a lot to Indian cinema. He's brought a smile to our faces through various characters. I invite Rajpal Yadav to be a part of my next film, which is written and directed by @thesanjusaini, and we want to support him at this time (fist emoji)."

The movie will be directed by Sanju Saini, and Singh says he wants to support Yadav during this rough patch.