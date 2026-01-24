Vikram Bhatt, daughter Krishna accused of ₹13.5cr fraud
Entertainment
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his daughter Krishna are in hot water after being accused of cheating a businessman out of ₹13.5 crore.
According to the complaint filed at Versova Police Station, they allegedly promised substantial returns on investments in film projects and other ventures but failed to deliver the promised returns.
Now, the Economic Offences Wing is on the case.
More legal trouble for the Bhatts
This isn't their first run-in with the law—just last month, Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari were arrested in a separate ₹30 crore fraud case and were brought to Udaipur for legal proceedings and to be produced in court.
With this new complaint, it looks like investigations into their financial dealings are only getting deeper.