Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Raaz' helmer Vikram Bhatt gives cryptic reaction on Mahesh-Mukesh split
Entertainment

'Raaz' helmer Vikram Bhatt gives cryptic reaction on Mahesh-Mukesh split

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on May 20, 2021, 03:26 pm
'Raaz' helmer Vikram Bhatt gives cryptic reaction on Mahesh-Mukesh split
How has Vikram Bhatt responded to Mahesh-Mukesh split?

Legacy of over three decades came to an end earlier this year, when it was confirmed that brothers Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt were going their separate ways. Reportedly, Mahesh has stepped down from the Creative Consultant position he held at their Vishesh Films banner. When Vikram Bhatt was asked about the split between his uncles, he sided with his "boss, Mahesh Bhatt."

In this article
Quote

'Whatever I have to say I will not say'

The Raaz director gave a cryptic response to the media, thereby raising eyebrows. Speaking to The Times of India, Vikram said, "Whatever I have to say I will not say because my boss Mahesh Bhatt has asked me to not talk on this subject and I have to listen to him." The blunt reply indicates that details about the split will remain under wraps.

Details

'The company Vishesh Films has been mine,' Mukesh had clarified

What do we know so far about the split? For starters, Mahesh hasn't spoken on the matter at all. Mukesh, on the other hand, clarified things to ETimes. He said, "Mahesh isn't out of Vishesh Films per se. Please get this clear. The company Vishesh Films has been mine; my brother was a Creative Consultant on several projects even after he had stopped directing."

No fight

We have had no fight, clarified Mukesh to media

Elaborating, Mukesh assured that they "have had no fight" and he might call Mahesh for assistance on any project, in the future, if need be. "If I have a film hereafter where I need him, he will be there for his creativity. We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore," was the exact quote of Mukesh.

Looking back

I still talk to both of them, Emraan Hashmi said

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi, nephew of the Bhatt brothers and a frequent collaborator, has also commented on this. "As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them. Mukeshji wished me before Mumbai Saga. I am in touch with Mahesh Bhatt." Hashmi was rather prophetic about the split. "All good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent," he said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Please stop Kangana Ranaut, enough of your tone-deaf comments!

Latest News

Coronavirus: India records 75,000 deaths in May alone; highest yet

India

India-bound 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 range of motorbikes revealed

Auto

Manchester City's Ruben Dias crowned FWA Footballer of the Year

Sports

Milkha Singh tests COVID-19 positive, says I'm in 'high spirits'

Sports

World's largest iceberg breaks off from the Antarctica

World

Latest Entertainment News

Arjun Kapoor-Saif's 'Bhoot Police' to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar?

Entertainment

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion special trailer: Nostalgia, first table-read memories, special guests

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor, Sujoy Ghosh coming together for a thriller?

Entertainment

Rahman's '99 Songs' headed to Netflix, JioCinema on May 21

Entertainment

11-months on, Shekhar Suman believes SSR case has lost tempo

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Maharashtra Congress MLA wants movie's title changed

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will release on July 30

Entertainment

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi's 'Mumbai Saga' gets a March release

Entertainment

Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt reunite for horror film 'Cold'

Entertainment
Trending Topics