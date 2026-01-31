Vikram Bhatt, wife denied bail in cheating case
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari, and two others have been denied bail by the Rajasthan High Court after being accused of cheating and criminal breach of trust.
Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF in Udaipur, alleges they misused money meant for four films by moving funds through fake bills and personal accounts.
Court rejects bail after SPP's opposition
The court refused bail after the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) opposed it, saying the investigation is still active and further interrogation is required.
The prosecution argued that letting them out could risk witness tampering.
Earlier this month, a plea to cancel the FIR was also rejected because there appeared to be clear evidence of intentional fund diversion—not just a contract issue.
Bhatt's side insists it's just a civil payment dispute, but for now, the case moves forward.