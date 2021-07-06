Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda's '14 Phere' releasing on July 23

Social-comedy film 14 Phere, featuring Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda, is set to be released on ZEE5 on July 23. The film is directed by Devanshu Singh of Chintu Ka Birthday fame and written by Manoj Kalwani. Massey and Kharbanda took to social media to share the film's first look poster and release date on Monday. Here's more.

The film went into production in November

"Jitna dugna hoga dhamaal utna hi dugna hoga bavaal (double the fun, double the drama). Yeh #14Phere waali shaadi hogi bemisaal! Save the date, 23rd July, only on #ZEE5," the actors captioned the poster. Backed by Zee Studios, 14 Phere went into production in November.

Here's what Kharbanda posted on Instagram

'14 Phere' talks about socially relevant issues

Massey, whose latest romantic mystery thriller film Haseen Dillruba is currently streaming on Netflix, had earlier said he was impressed with the script of 14 Phere which talks about socially relevant issues. "The script hit me hard, the ideology of the film and the main thought behind the story is something that has been with me, individually," he had said.

'14 Phere' is made for the Indian heartland, says Massey

Earlier, Massey also said the film is "made for the Indian heartland filled with drama, comedy, quirkiness and a lot more. It will definitely be a great watch for families. It is highly relatable." "When I heard the script, it felt like two halves becoming one, I would have been a fool to let go of this film," he said during the film's announcement.

The film's script had everything I was looking for: Kharbanda

Kharbanda, last seen in Bejoy Nambiar's 2020 action thriller Taish that also released on ZEE5, said14 Phere's script had everything she was looking for in a prospective project. "I remember the first time I read the script... It was everything I was looking for. Aditi (her character in this film) has become a part of my personality in more ways than one," she said.