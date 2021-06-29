Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda's '14 Phere' to release in July

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 12:24 pm

Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda's '14 Phere' to release in July on ZEE5

Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda are pairing for the first time for a "social-comedy" film, 14 Phere, which is set to premiere on ZEE5 in July. The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress shared a teaser on social media, which revealed the names of the lead characters, Sanjay and Aditi. Also starring Gauahar Khan, this film will be helmed by Chintu Ka Birthday director Devanshu Singh.

Twitter Post

Watch the colorful teaser shared by Kharbanda on Twitter

About

What is in the teaser?

The teaser's first shot, "Sanjay Weds Aditi," with a modified Indian wedding tune in the background, tells that the film is about that. Filled with bright colors, the video gives a vibe of humor and lots of drama. "2x drama combined with 2x chaos equals dhamakedaar entertainment! #14Phere coming this July, only on #ZEE5 @KDevanshuSingh @VikrantMassey @GAUAHAR_KHAN @priyanshu84 @ActorJameel @ZEE5India @ZeeStudios_," Kharbanda's post read.

Information

'14 Phere' is made for the Indian heartland, says Massey

According to reports, Massey plays a small-town North Indian boy and Kharbanda will be "today's girl with a voice." Massey had called the film an "incredibly funny love story," and shared in a recent talk that it's a family movie, which is "highly relatable." "14 Phere has been made for the Indian heartland filled with drama, comedy, quirkiness and a lot more," he informed.

Quote

Double the 'drama and chaos of a typical Indian wedding'

The movie is about the "chaos and drama" that surround an Indian wedding, Kharbanda said in a statement. Talking about her character, she said, "Aditi has become a part of my personality in more ways than one." "Imagine the drama and chaos of a typical Indian wedding, and then multiply that by two! The viewers are surely in for a joyride," Kharbanda concluded.

Location

Movie has been shot in four different cities

Produced under the banner of Zee Studios, 14 Phere has been shot in locations like Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Delhi. Apart from Massey, Kharbanda and Khan, it also stars senior actors like Vinay Pathak, Yamini Das, and Vineet Kumar. Before that, Massey will be seen as a lead in Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba, which is slated to release on July 2 on Netflix.