It's a tricky space: Vikrant Massey on playing complex characters

Vikrant is nowadays receiving acclaim for his performance in his latest film on Netflix 'Haseen Dillruba'

Vikrant Massey believes an actor is often in a "vulnerable" position as it becomes difficult at times to come out of the "tricky space" one get's into while essaying certain characters. The actor, known for films like Lootera, A Death In The Gunj, and Chhapaak, said he deals with the post-performance "trauma" with the help of his family and by choosing fun-yet-versatile parts.

Actors are very vulnerable: Vikrant

"There is a common perception that actors have an identity crisis and it does happen, I don't deny that... There are so many characters that suck you so deep, you carry a lot of trauma when they are intense or in tricky space," Vikrant said. "It is bound to happen. Actors are very vulnerable," the actor added.

Essential to have a strong support system: Vikrant

There are days, Vikrant said, when he is "completely immersed" in a character and finds it difficult to come out of it. "I'm brought to myself by people who are closest to me. Hence, it's essential to have a strong support system in form of family or friends, who accept you for who you are and not for what you do professionally," he added.

Vikrant's characters in his earlier films impacted him a lot

Recalling the time when he worked on actor Konkona Sen Sharma's 2016 directorial debut A Death In The Gunj, Vikrant said he was not able to "switch off" from his character of Shutu. Vikrant said his role as the partner of an acid attack survivor in 2020's Chhapaak, also impacted him a lot following which he decided to work on romantic-comedy Ginny Weds Sunny.

Vikrant will next be seen in social-comedy film '14 Phere'

Vikrant is nowadays receiving acclaim for his performance in his latest film on Netflix Haseen Dillruba. He will next be seen in the social-comedy film 14 Phere opposite Kriti Kharbanda which premieres on ZEE5 on July 23. The actor's future projects include Shah Rukh Khan's home production movie Love Hostel, Hindi remake of Malayalam film Forensic, and Santosh Sivan-directed action-thriller Mumbaikar.

