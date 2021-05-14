Sushmita Sen was always phenomenal, even when she was 18

Viral: Old clip of Sushmita Sen (18) preparing for UN speech

If there is one celebrity who never fails to inspire us with their conduct, it is Sushmita Sen. And she was equally elegant and confident during her teenage years, as she is now. How do we know? An old clip featuring the enigma has gone viral. Apparently captured shortly after her Miss Universe triumph, Sen, 18, can be seen preparing for a UN speech.

In the clip, we see Sen preparing for UN talk

Part of the clip seems to be a report on her, where we see Sen, surrounded by books, jotting down points. The voice-over tells us that she's preparing for her speech at the UN. After a while, Sen, donning a mint-colored formal blazer, says that she's studying to find more on the UN programs, and their investment on women's issues, "especially the Asian countries."

Her maturity at such a tender age gives us complex!

'Most important aspect I'm looking forward to is the UN'

The clip was posted by an Instagram handle dedicated to old videos, and looking at the level of intelligence Sen had at that age justifies why the clip has gone viral. In the second half of the clip, the Biwi No.1 actress is answering a question about her future prospects. "The most important aspect that I'm looking forward to is the UN," she replies.

Candidly, she admitted to being 'a little lost'. Quintessentially Sush!

Sen added that "just being an active member of the UN is by itself a great job" for her, as one can be associated with the organization for the rest of their lives. The smiling beauty further admitted that the pressure that accompanies after winning a prestigious crown at such a young age has made her feel "a little lost" about what she wants.

The 45-year-old recently appeared in web show 'Aarya'

As the career of the 45-year-old actress bears testament, Sen did find what she really wanted to do, and has been doing that wholeheartedly. Soon after her 1994 pageant victory, Sen debuted in the Hindi movie industry with Dastak in 1996. She has since then displayed her prowess in Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and recently the web series Aarya.