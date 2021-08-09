Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Vivo' review: Ordinary storyline with beautiful visuals, gets 3/5
Entertainment

'Vivo' review: Ordinary storyline with beautiful visuals, gets 3/5

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 05:54 pm
'Vivo' review: Ordinary storyline with beautiful visuals, gets 3/5
'Vivo' is the new animation movie on Netflix by Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures Animation recently dropped its first musical film, Vivo, on Netflix. Lin-Manuel Miranda, known for In the Heights and Hamilton, takes over the voice of the titular character, Vivo which is a kinkajou (a tropical animal that resembles a monkey and raccoon). This flick comes with an ordinary storyline, but wins hearts with its fantastic visuals and of course, music. Here's our review.

In this article
Storyline

It's about the one song that changed Vivo's life

Andrés-Vivo play music on Havana streets. Their perfect spell gets broken when Andrés's ex-flame Marta invites him to Miami. Now, an excited Andrés plans to give her the love-song he wrote years ago. But, Vivo isn't aboard with this decision. After some thinking, he realizes how one song can change things between Andrés and Marta, as it did with him, when Andrés rescued him.

Further

Vivo goes on an adventure with a 10-year-old

As Vivo is all packed to accompany Andrés to Miami, a tragedy hits. A heartbroken Vivo decides to leave Havana alone. But he soon befriends Andrés' grand-niece Gabi, who helps him on this adventurous mission. From mean girls to anaconda in a forest, Gabi-Vivo face multiple obstacles to reach Marta. Will they be able to fulfill Andrés's wish? Watch the movie to know.

Elements

Some minute elements upped the visual appeal

The animation of this flick is top-notch. It definitely matched the high standards set by animation giants Disney and Pixar. And the minute details are praiseworthy. For instance, Vivo didn't wear a hat when he was rescued. So adding that prop delivered the message that he's not a wild animal anymore, but an adorable companion. Moreover, Gabi's look indicates her love for pop culture.

Information

It reminded me of 'Coco,' 'Finding Nemo' and 'Inside Out'

Vivo has a lot of resemblance with its animated successors, Coco and Finding Nemo. While music draws reference to Coco, the lead actors going on a mission to find someone reminded me of Finding Nemo. And the faces seem to be inspired from Inside Out.

Verdict

The combination of music and animation made the film interesting

Apart from Miranda, other actors are Juan de Marcos (Andrés), Gloria Estefan (Marta), Ynairaly Simo (Gabi), and Zoe Saldana (Rosa, Gabi's mother). All these characters were given accurate screen-timing, except for Andrés, who should've stayed for a bit long. Also, the storyline was pretty simple. There was a scope for much more. Biggest plus point? The combination of music and animation. Verdict: 3 stars.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
What to expect in 'Schitt's Creek' S07, if it happens?

Latest News

Parliamentary panel on education suggests reopening of schools; highlights concerns

India

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's silver-jubilee in showbiz: Rating his best six

Entertainment

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launched at Rs. 1,54,990

Technology

Watch these six shows while waiting for 'Money Heist' S05

Entertainment

Economic activity rises to near pre-pandemic level, report says

Business

Latest Entertainment News

'Dil Chahta Hai' sequel never been on my mind: Farhan

Entertainment

What to expect in 'Schitt's Creek' S07, if it happens?

Entertainment

Is Kay Kay Menon leading next Raj and DK project?

Entertainment

Mahesh Babu drops 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' teaser on his birthday

Entertainment

Dan Levy birthday special: Times David Rose was relatably awkward

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Cinderella' trailer: Camila Cabello is here to 'live her dreams'

Entertainment

'Jagame Thandhiram' music review: Santhosh Narayanan weaves magic, yet again

Entertainment

Hina-Shaheer's 'Baarish Ban Jaana' review: Mushy video, '90s style music

Entertainment

BTS 'Butter' review: Music fresh, lyrics smooth, ARMY given nod

Entertainment

Netflix News

'Sex Education 3': What could be in store for us?

Entertainment

These are Netflix's four blockbuster follow-up seasons releasing this September

Entertainment

TIFF to honor 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Jessica Chastain

Entertainment

'Kota Factory' 2: What can be expected from this season?

Entertainment

'Cobra Kai' S04 finally gets release date, premiering this December

Entertainment
Trending Topics