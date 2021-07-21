Waiting to share screen with Amitabh Bachchan, says Suman Talwar

Suman Talwar acted in 'Gabbar is Back' alongside Akshay Kumar

Calling Amitabh Bachchan a real-life hero, South actor Suman Talwar on Tuesday said that he would love to work with the megastar even if it was for just one scene in a film. The 61-year-old actor, known for his work in Telugu and Tamil cinema, is in the city of Indore to take part in the shooting of a film.

Work

'Mr. Bachchan is a great actor and a real-life hero'

"Everybody knows that Mr. Bachchan is a great actor. But I consider him as a real-life hero too. A few years ago he even overcame a tough time in his life and made a strong comeback in the entertainment world," Suman told reporters at the Indore Press Club. "I am waiting for an opportunity to work with him in any film," he added.

Digital medium

Suman also talked about the popularity of the digital medium

"If I get an opportunity to work with Mr. Bachchan even for a scene, then also I am ready for it," Suman said. Asked about the rise in the popularity of the digital medium amid the coronavirus pandemic, Suman said that as cinema halls were temporarily closed due to the health crisis, many people started watching films on the platform.

Previous work

'Sivaji' was my first tryst with a negative role: Suman

"As soon as the pandemic is over and restrictions are removed, viewers will return to the theatres to watch movies," Suman said. He also fondly recalled working on the 2007 Tamil film Sivaji: The Boss, in which he played the villain opposite superstar Rajinikanth. "Before Sivaji, I had never essayed the role of a villain," Suman said.