Warsi plays 2 lookalike leads in 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana' teaser Entertainment Jun 09, 2026

Arshad Warsi is back, this time playing not one, but two lookalike leads in the crime-comedy Jeevan Bheema Yojana.

The teaser just landed and gives us a peek at Jeevan and Bheema, two identical guys tangled up in crime, confusion, and plenty of laughs.

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the film is set to hit theaters during the monsoon of 2026.