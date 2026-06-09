Warsi plays 2 lookalike leads in 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana' teaser
Entertainment
Arshad Warsi is back, this time playing not one, but two lookalike leads in the crime-comedy Jeevan Bheema Yojana.
The teaser just landed and gives us a peek at Jeevan and Bheema, two identical guys tangled up in crime, confusion, and plenty of laughs.
Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the film is set to hit theaters during the monsoon of 2026.
Dogra directs 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana'
Alongside Warsi's double act, you'll see Sanjeeda Shaikh as Yojana plus Vijay Raaz, Pooja Chopra, and Bijendra Kala rounding out the cast.
With Dogra (of Dolly Ki Doli fame) directing and Anshu Mishra producing under Star Beam Ventures Ltd., this one's shaping up to be a fun ride for anyone who loves a good mix of suspense and comedy.