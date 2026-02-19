Wasserman steps down as head of agency amid email scandal
Entertainment
Casey Wasserman is stepping down as head of the agency he founded, after old emails with Ghislaine Maxwell surfaced and sparked a wave of clients leaving over ethical concerns.
Big names like Chappell Roan, Abby Wambach, and Orville Peck have all cut ties.
In a memo to staff, Wasserman said he was "deeply sorry" for his past choices and admitted he'd become "a distraction" for the company.
Mike Watts will now run day-to-day operations, while Providence Equity Partners (the majority owner) leads a rebrand to help the agency move forward.
Wasserman—who founded the firm (founding year not specified in the source)—will shift his focus to chairing the LA 2028 Olympic Games committee.