Wasserman steps down as head of agency amid email scandal Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

Casey Wasserman is stepping down as head of the agency he founded, after old emails with Ghislaine Maxwell surfaced and sparked a wave of clients leaving over ethical concerns.

Big names like Chappell Roan, Abby Wambach, and Orville Peck have all cut ties.

In a memo to staff, Wasserman said he was "deeply sorry" for his past choices and admitted he'd become "a distraction" for the company.