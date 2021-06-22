Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Ted Lasso' S02 trailer introduces Jason Sudeikis's alter-ego 'Led Tasso'
'Ted Lasso' S02 trailer introduces Jason Sudeikis's alter-ego 'Led Tasso'

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 07:00 pm

Your sunny football coach Ted Lasso is back with the season 2 trailer. Apple TV+ unveiled the most-awaited trailer recently, and fans can't keep their calm! Coach Lasso is back with his team, AFC Richmond, who will face the wrath of 'Led Tasso' this time. The 12-episode long second season will return on July 23, with two-episodes and with one new episode every Friday.

Lasso brings his bad cop game to the table

The trailer video begins with the coach greeting his colleagues, "The Ted Lasso welcome wagon has arrived!" And everybody screams with excitement, "Ted!" Last season ended with AFC Richmond being demoted to a lower league. To make the team perform better, Lasso stops playing good cop and decides to show his bad cop techniques. Although his methods are weird, they are hilarious to watch.

Lasso and Rebecca share a sweet moment

The upcoming season has a lot of events to keep the audiences hooked to the screen. Apart from Sudeikis' alter-ego 'Led Tasso', the trailer also showed a few sweet moments shared between the characters. Lasso and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) are seen bonding beautifully, while Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley Jone's (Juno Temple) "holiday kiss" hints that their relationship is still intact.

Trailer received positive response on YouTube and social media

Within 24 hours, the YouTube trailer video has crossed 1.8 lakh views and 3.2K likes. Meanwhile, social media response shows fans are super-excited about the second season. Season one of Ted Lasso, released in August 2020, was a huge success. It earned global recognition like Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards (Sudeikis won for Best Comedy Actor category).

What is the series all about?

If you haven't watched this series, it's time to give it a try. Ted Lasso is about an American football coach who has no experience, but is hired to coach a British soccer team. As per its YouTube description, what makes him everyone's favorite is his "optimism, underdog determination and biscuits." The series also co-stars Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, and Phil Dunster.

