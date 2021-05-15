Home / News / Entertainment News / International Day of Families: Celebrate by enjoying these family movies
International Day of Families: Celebrate by enjoying these family movies

Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on May 15, 2021, 07:36 pm
International Day of Families: Celebrate by enjoying these family movies
Get in the feels on International Families Day with these movies

We have the closest bond with our families, as we grow up together. At times, we also find families in friends, lovers, and strangers. The UN observes the International Day of Families on May 15 in a bid to promote awareness of issues relating to families. This year, since you anyway cannot go out, why not celebrate the day by watching these movies, together?

Number 1

'The Addams Family': Lessons hidden between hilarious antics

This 1991 classic is filled with eerie incidents and silly gags, as an eccentric family tries to fit in like normal people. It also gave us some lessons. Like, Gomez and Morticia Addams always believed in their kids, something many of us don't get. The dark comedy also proved that "monstrous" look doesn't mean someone is evil, a tone that resonates in Hotel Transylvania.

Number 2

'Inside Out': Get mushy and real with your family!

If the entries before were meant to tickle the funny bone, Inside Out is to bring all of your emotions to the fore (pun unintended). The 2015 Pixar animation is creative to personify our emotions and clever in casting talented stars like Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling, Phyllis Smith, Bill Hader, and Lewis Black in the lead. It makes you instantly invest in Riley's story!

Number 3

'The Parent Trap': Lindsay Lohan shines in this warm drama

The 1998 remake of the classic 1961 version is as great as the first one, if not more enjoyable. At the center is Lindsay Lohan, who plays twins Hallie and Annie, who were separated after their parents' divorce. Lohan's endearing acting, following Nancy Meyers' direction, and the grace embodied by Natasha Richardson and Dennis Quaid, make the movie a perfect, cheesy yet kid-friendly romcom.

Number 4

'Little Miss Sunshine': This dysfunctional lot is sure to entertain!

What could go wrong if a small girl wanted to participate in a beauty pageant and thus had to embark on a road trip, jampacked with her dysfunctional family? Well, everything. The thing about this 2006 comedy is that strange family members and their nitpicking is only one half. The other part explores issues like depression, the ills of beauty pageants, and familial bonds.

