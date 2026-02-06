'We are artists, not products': Pankaj Tripathi on Arit's decision
Actor Pankaj Tripathi has shown support for Arijit Singh after the singer announced he's done with playback singing.
"We are artists, not products," Tripathi told NDTV, echoing Arijit's move to step away from the constant grind.
Arijit announced his decision on Instagram
Arijit shared on Instagram that he won't be taking up any more playback gigs. He called his journey "wonderful" but admitted he was feeling burned out after years of continuous work.
Tripathi's similar stance
Tripathi gets it—he has said he scaled back to focus on projects that genuinely excite him.
He's also voiced support for others in the industry who need a break.