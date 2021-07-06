Home / News / Entertainment News / Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Listing some of his wealthiest possessions
Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Listing some of his wealthiest possessions

Shreya Mukherjee
Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Listing some of his wealthiest possessions
Looking at Ranveer Singh's wealthiest possessions on his 36th birthday

Ranveer Singh has created his own niche in the Hindi film industry with his intense, varied acting performances, be it spitting rap as Gully Boy or oozing regal demeanor as Bajirao. One of the leading Bollywood actors of this generation, Singh has several crazy rich possessions to boast about. On his 36th birthday, let's find out where he lives, what he drives, and more.

Vehicles

Singh recently bought Lamborghini Urus for nearly Rs. 3.5cr

Singh and wife, actress Deepika Padukone's garage is decorated with several luxury cars and vintage motorbikes. Most recently, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor bought a Lamborghini Urus (Pearl Capsule edition) for a whopping cost of nearly Rs. 3.5 crore. Notably, this is the Italian manufacturer's first-ever sports utility vehicle and our Bajirao owns it. Reportedly, Singh's Urus features an orange color called Arancio Borealis.

List

Ferrari, Aston Martin, Jaguar, Land Rover: Singh has them all

Along with this high-class SUV, Singh also has a Mercedes-Benz GLS, Aston Martin Rapide S, Audi Q5, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Jaguar XJ L, and a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. In March this year, the actor had shared images of his convertible Ferrari. Interestingly, he even owns the Ariel Vintage motorbike (about Rs. 7 lakh) seen in his period movie Lootera.

Wearables

When watches and wool coats cost you lakhs!

Singh loves to dress and accessorize passionately, often drawing online hate from heteronormative society. But some of his wearables are too costly to be taken lightly. Take, for example, his Franck Muller watches or his reversible wool coat from Gucci. Being the brand ambassador for the Swedish watch company, Singh owns and wears several Franck Muller watches and his coat reportedly costs Rs. 3.2L!

Abode

Singh moved into Padukone's home but is also her neighbor

After getting hitched in 2018, Singh moved into Padukone's Prabhadevi home in Mumbai. Padukone had bought the 4BHK flat in 2010 for Rs. 16cr. Explaining the reason, Singh had said he didn't want to "displace her" as she was "comfortable" in that set-up. Later it was revealed that Singh also rents another apartment, presumably for work, in the same building (Rs. 7.25-7.97L per month).

