'Wednesday' Season 3: What to expect from Netflix's hit show

Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday, alongside familiar faces like Emma Myers and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Eva Green joins as Aunt Ophelia, a mysterious new character tied to Morticia's secrets. Uncle Fester and Wednesday team up for a road trip, while Tyler returns as a threat.

What's happening next?

The story picks up right after Season 2: Wednesday survives another close call at Nevermore Academy, Enid is stuck in her werewolf form, and Tyler remains free.

A vision warns "Wednesday must die," hinting at deeper family mysteries with Ophelia.

Expect a new principal after two deaths—and Weems might make an unexpected comeback.