'Wednesday' Season 3: What to expect from Netflix's hit show
Wednesday is officially coming back for Season 3 after smashing records with 124 million views last year.
Filming is scheduled to begin on February 16, 2026, in Ireland, but don't expect it on Netflix until Summer 2027—it's skipping the 2026 lineup.
Who's returning (and who's new)?
Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday, alongside familiar faces like Emma Myers and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Eva Green joins as Aunt Ophelia, a mysterious new character tied to Morticia's secrets.
Uncle Fester and Wednesday team up for a road trip, while Tyler returns as a threat.
What's happening next?
The story picks up right after Season 2: Wednesday survives another close call at Nevermore Academy, Enid is stuck in her werewolf form, and Tyler remains free.
A vision warns "Wednesday must die," hinting at deeper family mysteries with Ophelia.
Expect a new principal after two deaths—and Weems might make an unexpected comeback.